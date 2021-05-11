BTIG Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Insulet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.93.

Shares of PODD opened at $226.75 on Friday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 515.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

