Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

