Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $288,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Motors by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

