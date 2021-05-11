Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 187,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

