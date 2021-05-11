Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 9,902 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 74.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $103.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,748 shares of company stock valued at $19,368,166. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

