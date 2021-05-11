Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $207,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $190.21 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

