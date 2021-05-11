Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,018,145.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $941.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

