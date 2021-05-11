Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 185.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 797,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after buying an additional 138,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $187.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.78 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

