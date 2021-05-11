Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

