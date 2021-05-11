BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 3,500 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 393,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

JMIA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 301,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

