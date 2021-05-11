BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $26.47 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 7.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,816. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $104.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.