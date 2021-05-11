BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $719,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,339. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.91, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

