Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRND opened at $24.00 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

