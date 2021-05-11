Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,017.30.

NYSE CABO traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,739.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,635. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,682.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,799.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,953.82.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

