Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

