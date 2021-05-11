Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS):

4/29/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/27/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CDNS opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,458 shares of company stock worth $60,166,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

