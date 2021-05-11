CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAIXY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

