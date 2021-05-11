Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

