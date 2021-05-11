Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stake Raised by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers accounts for about 2.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $17,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

