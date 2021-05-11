Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,877. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

