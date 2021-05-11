Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 439 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

