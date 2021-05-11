Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $7.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.78. 190,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,421,308. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

