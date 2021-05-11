Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

