Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,014 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $75.86. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,669. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $80.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.