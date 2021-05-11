Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 578,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. 320,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

