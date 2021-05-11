Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 57,509 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 967.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,509 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 0.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,649,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 832,986 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 545,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter.

AOR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.73. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,918. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

