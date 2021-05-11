Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMBM. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

