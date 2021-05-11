Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Cfra from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock opened at C$23.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.94. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.39.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.