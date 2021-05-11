Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 620,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,140,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

