Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CTLP opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $750.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $11,306,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $5,444,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

