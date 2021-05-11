Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $27.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2,314.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,136. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,246.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,956.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

