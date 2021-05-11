Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,144 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $149,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Primerica by 25.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Primerica by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRI traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.16. 788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,913. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

