Cantillon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,233,318 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,254 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 2.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $341,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 185.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after buying an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 143.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

