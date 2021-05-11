Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 113,787 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,787 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 3.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $504,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $122.16. 525,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

