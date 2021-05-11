Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $110.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.