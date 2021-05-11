Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.36). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

