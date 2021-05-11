Capital Properties, Inc. (CPTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPTP remained flat at $$13.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Capital Properties has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $15.00.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases Parcel 20, an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

