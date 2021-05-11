CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,852 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $88.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

