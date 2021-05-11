CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $162,000 Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.