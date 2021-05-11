CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Marriott International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

