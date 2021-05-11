CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 14,100 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Shares of MGI opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $649.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.