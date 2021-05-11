CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

DG stock opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

