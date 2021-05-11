CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.59 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

