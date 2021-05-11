CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,460,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 79,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 447,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,791,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $65.60. 152,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

