CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,982 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.30. The stock had a trading volume of 88,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average is $168.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

