Cardano (ADA) Price Up 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $55.34 billion and approximately $6.70 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00317303 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043909 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008463 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

