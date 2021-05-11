CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 28,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,002. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

