CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,460 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CareDx were worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,557. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

