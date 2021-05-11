CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

CARG stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,309,223 shares in the company, valued at $33,817,230.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,594 shares of company stock worth $1,964,576. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

