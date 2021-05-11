Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $326.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $290.00 to $326.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $242.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.74. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $6,823,084.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975,483 shares of company stock valued at $272,633,535. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Carvana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

